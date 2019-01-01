Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that manufactures and sells garage workbenches requires very little investment capital and only basic carpentry skills. The business can be operated form home utilizing a basement or garage workshop for manufacturing and assembling the workbenches. The key to success in this type of manufacturing venture is to include as many custom design features as possible in the workbenches, such as tool racks, clam-on vices, and locking casters that allow the workbenches to be easily moved. The workbenches can be pre0buildt and sold through retail accounts, or they can be manufactured on special order basis. Make sure to approach new homebuilders in your community, as they can offer the workbenches to their customers as an upgrade option.

Categories