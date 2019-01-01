Handbag Design and Manufacturing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Creating and manufacturing designer handbags is a terrific business enterprise to start right from the comforts of home, as not only can the business be run on a part-time basis, but there are also almost no operating overheads to bite into monthly profits. Unique designs and utilizing uncommon materials for the making of the handbags can be your competitive advantage, and completed products can be wholesaled to fashion retailers or placed on consignment in local retail shops. Additionally, the handbags can also be sold directly to consumers by displaying the products at fashion or craft shows or selling them online. Furthermore, seek big market opportunities by building joint ventures with established handbag manufacturers that can produce and wholesale your handbag designs under a split revenue agreement.

The Market

Depending on the style of your bags, your customers may be young hip teens and women in their early 20s, or they may be career women in their 30s and 40s. You could branch out and make large baby bags for mothers or tote bags for beach-goers. You could even create messenger bags for men. It all depends on your vision.

Needed Equipment

A good sewing machine and a head full of ideas

