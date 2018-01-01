Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A small plot of land in your backyard can easily be converted into a cash-producing herb garden. Dill, parsley and chives are just a few of the many herbs that can be grown at home for profit. Get started by spending time at your local library and on the internet to learn as much as you can about herbs and herb gardening. The rest is very simple. Plant your garden, grow your herbs, design some herb packages, and set out to establish accounts with local merchants to sell your goods. Like any new business venture, there'll be a learning curve. However, the rewards of a few extra thousand dollars each year can justify the effort.