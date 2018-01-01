Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Is it time to sell the house in the city and move to the country, but you're just not too sure what you could do to earn a living? Well if that's your dilemma then perhaps organic farming is for you. In the past decade organically grown and produced food products have really taken off in popularity and have been scientifically proven to be better for our health. Of course, operating a farm that grows organic foods requires a great deal of consideration and research prior to committing, not to mention an extremely large financial investment. However, the current demand for organically grown foods shows no sign of slowing down and will only continue to expand as the human population continues to become more concerned about maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.