Home Decorating Guide

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In spite of its popularity, we haven't turned our world completely over to the internet. Good old print publishing is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. A publishing business that creates and distributes semiannual home decorating guides can still earn excellent profits. The business concept is very straightforward: Simply design a guide featuring information, articles and tips on home decorating and furnishing ideas. The guide can be printed and distributed free of charge throughout the local community it serves twice a year, for example. Revenue for the business would be gained by selling advertising space in the guide to local businesses, such as furniture retailers, home improvement companies and interior decorators. As a method of promoting the guide and business on a year-round basis, consider forming a joint venture with a local or community newspaper. In exchange for a weekly home decorating tips column, the paper could promote and print the semiannual home decorating guides. Joint ventures are a fantastic way to potentially increase the size of your market while decreasing startup and monthly operating costs for the business.