Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Thousands of parents each year in the United States are making a decision to remove their children from the public school system in favor of home schooling their children. This fact creates a fantastic opportunity for an individual with a teaching or education background to start a new consulting business that assists parents in establishing a home-schooling educational program for their children. The home-schooling programs can be designed to specifically meet the educational needs of children at various stages of development and age, as well as feature subject testing, suggested educational field trips, and recreational and social interaction activities. The business can focus on developing and marketing home-schooling programs for children and parents. Or, the business can focus on in-home consulting on a one-on-one basis with parents to specially design a home-schooling program for their individual children. This type of unique consulting service is best marketed directly to parents who are at presently home schooling their children or who are considering it in the near future. The best way to gain access to this market is to join home-schooling associations and utilize the associations' memberships or roster lists as a basis for a direct mail campaign for your home-schooling consulting business. The following are two such home schooling associations: United States National Home Schooling Association P.O. Box 327 Webster, New York 14580 Telephone: 513-772-9580 Web site: www.n-h-a.org Canada The Association of Canadian Homebased Education P.O. Box 34148, RPO Fort Richmond Winnipeg, MB R3T 5T5 Telephone: 815-366-5342 E-mail: homeschool-ca-admin@flore.org