Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Like a buskers school, a stunt school is also a very interesting business opportunity to start. However, unlike a buskers school, the market for this type of specialized training is very limited and would only include students that are truly seeking to train for a career as a professional stunt person. Ideally, a stunt school should be formed as a joint venture with professionals within the stunt industry or with a production company within the film production industry. Gaining clients for a stunt school should not prove to be difficult, even though the potential market is limited, as the TV film and movie industry as a whole is presently riding a wave of popularity not seen since the heyday of Hollywood in the 1920s and '30s. Additional considerations in terms of establishing the business will include liability insurance, operating location, training staff and course curriculum.