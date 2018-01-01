Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Like a gourmet french fry stand, and ice cream stand is also an excellent choice for a new business enterprise. You can get started for less than a $10,000 investment and run the business on a part-time or seasonal basis. Good operating locations for an ice cream stand include mall food courts, beach areas or small storefronts on main streets. Additionally, an ice cream stand can also be operated on a mobile basis by converting an enclosed trailer or delivery van into an ice cream stand. A mobile ice cream stand has many benefits as opposed to a fixed location due to the fact that you can transport your business to areas where demand is greatest for the product. The profit potential is outstanding, and it's not uncommon for an established ice cream stand to generate profits in excess of $50,000 in a three or four month season.