Magazine Rack Manufacturing

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a part-time, home based business that designs, manufactures and markets magazine racks is not only an easy business to get rolling, it can also be set in motion for less than a $1,000 initial investment. The key requirements to make this business successful are to have a workshop and tools available, as well as basic woodworking and construction experience. Once the magazine racks are completed, they can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via craft and trade shows. Be sure that the designs and construction materials used in the magazine racks are unique. Consider using recycled materials, as this will not only save money on material costs, but it can also be used as a terrific environmentally-friendly marketing tool.