Silk Screening Service

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

The most common use for silk-screen printing is with clothing, especially T-shirts. However, silk-screen printing equipment can be used for printing logos and images on a variety of products such as mouse pads, bumper stickers, heat transfers, shower curtains, binder covers, furniture and sports items, just to mention a few. Still, it's often better to stick with what traditionally will generate revenue for a business, and in this case that means silk-screening T-shirts, hats, jackets and sweatshirts for corporate promotional wear, gifts, sports uniforms and special events. The profit potential is great for a silk-screening business as T-shirts can be purchased wholesale for less than $5 each and the ink used to print the image adds up to only a few cents per printed item. Simply securing orders for 500 printed T-shirts a week and charging only $10 each for the shirt and the printing can generate a gross profit in excess of $100,000 per year--a compelling reason to start your own home based silk-screening business today.

