Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Well-behaved children with excellent manners are the pride--and sometimes envy--of all parents. Starting a child's manners instruction service is a terrific way to get into business for yourself. The market for manners training is large and easily obtained. To get rolling, you'll need to learn everything about manners that you can. This information is best gathered through reading books on manners and proper etiquette or attending a competitor's class. I would suggest initially that you hold you classes in conjunction with a community or recreation center. You will probably have to work out a split of the revenues with the center. However, this is a fast startup method as you'll have access to the recreation center's membership base for promotional purposes.