Mirror Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Mirrors are required for just about every residential and commercial washroom application, and a mirror sales and installation business can easily be operated from a home garage. All that is required is a truck with a basic glass rack, a few tools and the ability to cut glass (or hire an assistant who can cut the glass). The current rate to install bathroom mirrors is in the range of $5 to $7 per square foot, while the wholesale cost of the mirror is only $2 per square foot. Your math skills do not have to be good to know that leaves around $4 per square foot just for installing the mirror. For example, if the average installation job is four mirrors with an average size of nine-square feet per mirror, then this would leave you and a helper $150 for installing the mirrors, which would take about an hour to do. Once you have established the business, you can begin to market the services to commercial and residential construction companies, and it should not take long to build up a solid customer base.

