My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Paint Spraying

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Prior to researching information for this book, I did not even realize that there was such a business as a mobile paint spraying service. However, there is, and it can be a very profitable business to start and manage. The business, in a nutshell, is just as it sounds: providing paint spraying services to clients on a mobile basis. The enterprise can be operated in two fashions. The first is to use an enclosed trailer or truck to house the equipment, as well as to use as a mobile paint-spraying booth. The second option is to transport the paint spraying equipment in a smaller truck or trailer and paint items outside utilizing portable walls that, when erected, form a mini paint-spraying booth. Both operating methods are extremely effective. However, the latter is less expensive in terms of start-up investment. Mobile paint spraying services can be marketed to both residential homeowners and business owners. The following list is just a few items that can be included in your promotional brochures as items that can be spray painted. • Fencing • Wood siding • Garden equipment • Appliances • Handrails • Flag poles • Metal roofing • Store fixtures • Patio furniture • Steel boats • Signs • Trailers • Construction equipment • Concrete floors • Outdoor toys • Parking lot lines The income potential will greatly vary for this type of unique service. However, the companies I contacted that provided mobile paint spraying services all quoted rates over the telephone in the range of $35 to $50 per hour, plus the additional costs of paint.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur