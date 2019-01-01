Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Prior to researching information for this book, I did not even realize that there was such a business as a mobile paint spraying service. However, there is, and it can be a very profitable business to start and manage. The business, in a nutshell, is just as it sounds: providing paint spraying services to clients on a mobile basis. The enterprise can be operated in two fashions. The first is to use an enclosed trailer or truck to house the equipment, as well as to use as a mobile paint-spraying booth. The second option is to transport the paint spraying equipment in a smaller truck or trailer and paint items outside utilizing portable walls that, when erected, form a mini paint-spraying booth. Both operating methods are extremely effective. However, the latter is less expensive in terms of start-up investment. Mobile paint spraying services can be marketed to both residential homeowners and business owners. The following list is just a few items that can be included in your promotional brochures as items that can be spray painted. • Fencing • Wood siding • Garden equipment • Appliances • Handrails • Flag poles • Metal roofing • Store fixtures • Patio furniture • Steel boats • Signs • Trailers • Construction equipment • Concrete floors • Outdoor toys • Parking lot lines The income potential will greatly vary for this type of unique service. However, the companies I contacted that provided mobile paint spraying services all quoted rates over the telephone in the range of $35 to $50 per hour, plus the additional costs of paint.

