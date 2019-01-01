Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year millions of window and door screens have to be repaired or replaced entirely. Starting a mobile screen repair business could put you on the road to riches. Activating a mobile screen repair service only requires a few basic tools and materials, such as a miter saw, screen rollers, various screen materials, and screen replacement parts. The business can be operated from an enclosed trailer or truck to provide shelter from inclement weather. The key requirement, in terms of marketing a mobile screen repair service, is to establish alliances with companies and individuals that require window screen repairs and replacements on a regular basis. These companies can include residential and commercial property management firms, strata corporations, government agencies, and community associations like recreation centers and schools. The profit potential for a mobile screen repair service is excellent, as there is limited competition and consumer demand is high for screen repairs and replacements. Furthermore, screening materials are very inexpensive to purchase; yet the retail selling price of window and door screen repairs and replacements is typically five to eight times as much as the material costs to produce the screens. The income that can be earned in this business venture will vary as to the total number of screen repairs. However, a well-established mobile screen repair service can generate sales in excess of $100,000 per year.

