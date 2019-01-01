My Queue

Mold Making

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Thousands of different products require a mold in order to be manufactured. Canoes are made from a mold, lawn ornaments are made from a mold, many car body parts are made from a mold, and these are just a few examples. Initiating a business that specializes in making manufacturing molds for clients is not a hard business to establish. However, there is definitely one main requirement: you or an employee must be able to design and build numerous styles of molds. Typically, molds used in manufacturing are constructed from fiberglass, so a well-vented workshop will also be a requirement for this business. Gaining clients can be as easy as purchasing a manufacturers directory and soliciting the manufacturers for mold making contracts, as molds do not last forever and have a predetermined lifespan based on the number of times they are used. The profit potential in mold making is very good, as a single mold can sell for as much as $10,000 for a small product and over $100,000 for a large product, such as a sailboat.

