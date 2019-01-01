Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The fastest and least inexpensive way to improve a home's interior appearance is to install decorative baseboard, crown, and door moldings. The market for interior moldings and installation services is absolutely huge, both for home renovations and new construction. You can market your products and services to homebuilders, interior decorators, or directly to consumers seeking to upgrade their homes. Marketing tip: building contacts with window and door installation companies is the quickest way in which to launch your own molding installation business. These companies often will subcontract the molding installations, which have to be completed after the windows. And doors have been installed. Alliances established with two or three of these companies can easily supply you with more work than a single owner-operator in this business can handle. The total investment to start your own molding installation business will be less than $2,000 including all required tools and equipment. This business can be managed from a homebased office and operated from an installation vehicle.

