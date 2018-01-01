Moped Rentals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

One ride on a moped is generally all it takes to become a confirmed moped nut. This rental venture is best served by establishing the business in a high-traffic area that caters to and is visited mainly by tourists. The business can be operated from an independent location or in partnership with a hotel or multiple hotels acting as the rental location for the mopeds. A mechanical aptitude will assist with keeping your fleet of mopeds on the road and in good repair.