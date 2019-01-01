Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

The time has never been better to start a business that sells secondhand motorcycles, as the popularity of motorcycle riding and ownership is at an all time high. A motorcycle sales business can be operated from home providing the proper zoning requirements have been met. The business can also be operated from a small rental location, or partnered with an existing automobile dealer that does not sell motorcycles. The profit potential for this type of business is great, providing the used motorcycles can be purchased for considerably less than their retail value. This can be accomplished by practicing good research and negotiation skills. Maintaining a 30 percent markup and achieving annual sales of $250,000 will result in a pretax and expense income of $70,000 per year.

