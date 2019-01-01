Online Contract Forms

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Template or fill-in-the-blank contract forms are very popular and can serve a wide variety of uses from a residential lease contract to acceptance of purchase contract for a home owner selling a home privately. The template contract forms can be sold to specialty office product retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to the public by creating a Web site that enables visitors to download contract templates for a fee. It will take time and careful research to develop the contract forms, but with that said the saleable life span for the product can be as long as five years or more.

