Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Believe it or not, there are still lots of folks'including many senior citizens and retirees--who don't have a clue how to access the internet or where to go once they're on it. If you're a tech whiz and you like nothing better than tinkering online--then you can these individuals learn how to navigate the information superhighway with ease as an internet trainer. You'll give seminars, workshops, day-long courses or provide one-on-one assistance at senior centers and in individuals' homes. And you can teach the basics or tailor your programs to the specific types of internet use your clients want to know. The advantages to this business are that--assuming you already have a computer--you can start on a shoestring, and while the internet's been around for a while, not everyone is internet-savvy, so there's plenty of room for growth. Plus, you get to play on the internet every day! As an internet trainer, you'll naturally need a solid background in navigating the internet, including aspects like internet marketing and research. You'll need the patience to guide computer-phobic types through their paces, even when it seems to you that they should have picked it up a dozen mouse clicks back. And you should have the marketing skills to both land new clients and take advantage of repeat business.

The Market

Your clients can be individual seniors or senior centers. Give seminars and workshops at local colleges and community centers--this identifies you as an expert and is a good way to garner business and individual clients. Establish relationships with computer stores and ask them to refer you to customers.

Needed Equipment

All you really need to get started are your computer and a few online services so you can research clients' specific needs and how to solve them before you arrive on-site. You should have a laser or inkjet printer for banging out cheat sheets and guides, and if you'll be giving seminars, you'll want a desktop projector and a laser pointer so the whole group can see what you're doing.