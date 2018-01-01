Online Researcher

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

If you find yourself spending a lot of time surfing the web, and if you're looking to start your own business, consider an internet research service so you can get paid for the time you spend surfing. This business opportunity was once called information brokering, but, with the introduction of the internet, the name has changed. The business remains the same, however, as the information that was once researched and compiled from newspapers, trade magazines, and business and industry journals may now be found online. An internet research service operates in two ways. The first is to collect data and facts relevant to a specific topic or topics, and then sell the compiled data to individuals and businesses that require this information. Business owners also enlist the services of an internet researcher to source specific data and facts relevant to their particular business, industry, or market. In both cases, clients pay for information they are seeking. Billing rates for the services vary, depending on how much research time is required to compile the data; however, many internet research services have base billing rates of $25 to $35 per hour.

Needed Equipment

A computer with high-speed Internet access.