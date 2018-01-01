Online Spokesperson Directory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Product endorsements and testimonials are a very important marketing tool for many businesses. Thus starting a website featuring spokespersons for hire has the potential to make you rich. Professionals, industry experts, and celebrities alike from every corner of the globe could post an advertisement on the site that gives detailed information about their qualifications to promote certain products or services and the type of endorsement contracts they are seeking. Corporations and organizations that are looking for a professional spokesperson to endorse or promote their products and service would simply log onto the site and begin to search the listings featured. Sources of revenue for this type of cyberenterprise include charging spokespersons a listing fee as well as selling advertising space on the site.