Online Art Prints

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Caught up in the excitement of having prints produced from their original artwork, many artists fail to consider how they will market the prints. Herein lies a business opportunity. Develop a website that exclusively features art prints for sale. The site can be indexed by print theme and artists from around the world can submit pictures of their prints to be posted. Upon sale of a print the artist would ship it to the purchaser and would receive a percentage of the sales value. Ideally, marketing efforts would be aimed at individuals and organizations that routinely purchase art prints such as decorators, corporations, and property developers. This type of cyberventure is relatively easy to establish and could be operated from home on a part-time basis.