Online Craft Shows

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Take craft shows high-tech by starting your own craft show website. The concept is straightforward. Many people producing crafts on a full- or part-time basis need a marketing and distribution outlet for their products beyond a few 'bricks and mortar' craft shows each year. Additionally, many of these same crafters can't afford to develop their own websites, and even if they could, there's still the cost of marketing and maintenance to consider. Here is the solution: Develop a website that is a virtual craft show or e-crafts mall. The site can be indexed into various craft categories and visitors would simply choose the section they wished to visit. Crafters would receive a listing with a link to a page that would give details about their particular products as well as show photographs of their products. Consumers wishing to purchase a product would simply click on their selection and be linked to the central e-crafts store to enter payment and shipping information. Revenue would be earned by charging a listing fee to be featured on the site, as well as retaining a percentage of each sale for providing the e-craft store and service. Crafters would be notified electronically of each sale, including shipping details, so they could send consumers their purchases directly.