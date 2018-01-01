Announcement Services

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Help your clients tell the world about their special occasion or milestone by starting your own yard announcement service. If you are handy with tools and have a creative flair, you can design and build your own special occasion yard announcement cutouts from wood or plastic, designed and painted to resemble a stork for birth announcements, a mortarboard for graduation or a happy-birthday character, for example. Or for the nonhandyperson, you can purchase predesigned and constructed special occasion cutouts. Customers include any person or business that wants to surprise people by having an announcement placed in their front yard to let everyone in the neighborhood know about the special occasion'birthday, newborn, anniversary, graduation, etc. Or for businesses it could mean a sale or a special milestone such as 25 years in business. Depending on the size of the announcement, rental rates are in the range of $30 to $60 per day, including delivery and pickup.