Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Paint airbrushing is very popular and has many uses including customizing vehicles, creating murals, decorating clothing, and creating a one-of-a-kind paint finish on almost any product. The equipment necessary for this business is inexpensive and can be ordered through art supply or paint supply stores. I contacted two businesses that offered custom airbrushing services; one advertised in the Yellow Pages and the other was referred to me by an automotive body shop. In both instances, the charge to create custom airbrushed images was $60 per hour (plus materials) with no guarantees on how long it would take to finish the job. Working a mere 25 hours a week at these rates could earn you as much as $70,000 per year.

