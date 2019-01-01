Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Calling all hobby photographers! Why not profit from your skills by starting a portrait photography service? As with pet photography, you can work at it full-time or part-time and operate the service on a mobile basis by going to your client's home, office, or business, or from a homebased studio requiring clients to come to you. Also, like pet photography, you can easily increase profits by simply offering to place images on a wide variety of products including greeting cards, calendars, mugs, and T-shirts. Photo greeting cards and calendars are especially popular. Promote the business by utilizing print media such as fliers, newspaper ads, and Yellow Pages advertisements, as well as by working with local retailers who will allow you to set up a weekend portrait studio in their location on a revenue-splitting basis.

The Market

Families, schools and don't overlook potential clients at sports clubs, charity organizations, social clubs, and corporations, as most put together an annual yearbook featuring photographs of employees, members, and volunteers.

