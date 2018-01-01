Online Franchise and Licensing Opportunities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Create an online portal that brings corporations with franchise opportunities for sale together with people that want to purchase and operate a franchise business. The site can be created in a directory format with a main index page that lists the various franchise opportunity categories on the site, such as restaurants and food services, retail and maintenance services. Income is earned by charging corporations a listing fee to be featured on the site. Additionally an alliance could be established with a lawyer that specializes in franchise agreements to write and post articles pertaining to the legalities of franchising on the site. Promote the site by using internet marketing techniques such as SEO, links and joining a rotating banner advertisement program. For the truly innovative entrepreneur, you could also host monthly franchise opportunity trade shows that operated in conjunction with the website. The trade shows could take place in every major city across North America on a rotating basis.