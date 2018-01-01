Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

More people are working from home or operating a business from home than ever before. This fact creates an outstanding opportunity to capitalize on the ever-increasing demand for secretarial services by starting a secretarial service that specializes in assisting clients online. An online secretarial service provides the same services that a regular secretarial service provides with one main difference: the services are provided online. Clients seeking typing, editing or electronic filing services would simply e-mail the work or the outline of the work required. Once the work has been completed, it would be e-mailed back to the client. The business will take some time to establish in terms of securing regular clients and building templates and an operating format. However, for anyone with secretarial experience, starting this business is a great way to work from home, benefit from your skills, and earn an income of $25 per hour or more.