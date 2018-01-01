Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Worldwide, more than 100,000 trade shows take place annually. Thus a very exciting and potentially profitable business opportunity exists--an online trade show directory. You can easily develop a website that lists trade show information, such as what type of trade show, when it is taking place, where the show is being conducted and how to contact the shows organizers. This type of online directory could become very popular as thousands of small businesses and corporations rely solely on trade shows as their main marketing tool for introducing new products and services as well as collecting qualified sales leads from interested parties. You also have options in terms of how your business will generate income, including charging a listing fee to have trade show information featured on the site, selling advertising space on the site or selling an annual trade show directory in print format.