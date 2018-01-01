Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Less than $5,000 will set you up in your own party balloon service. The demand for this service is certainly not limited to only children's birthday parties. Marketing a party balloon service is best achieved by creating a colorful presentation to be distributed to all local event planners, children's stores, catering companies, daycare centers, wedding planners and banquet halls. Likewise, attending local networking clubs or chamber of commerce meetings is also a fantastic way to get the message out about your new service. A small amount of research into your local market will assist you in product pricing as will determining demand and competition in your local community. Should you encounter a great deal of competition, you may want to add additional services to your enterprise to create a competitive advantage. Great add-on services can include a party cleanup service and an event planning service. This is a business that can be successfully operated from home. However, you'll require adequate transportation, as the balloons need to be filled with helium the day of the event.

The Market

Your customers are anyone throwing an event--a children's birthday party, an anniversary party, a wedding and reception, a business banquet, holiday party, etc.

Needed Equipment

A great stock of balloons, helium tank, and large vehicle