Party Entertainer

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are a couple of options available in terms of starting a party entertaining service. You can work as an agency, representing entertainers for parties. Or, if you have the skills, you can be an entertainer yourself. The different types of entertainers for children's parties include clowns, magicians, trained pet shows, singers and skit plays. You can also gear your act to adults and offer your services for corporate events as a magician or karaoke deejay. This is a relatively low-investment business to start and operate, and the profit potential is very good. I contacted four different agencies and found the average rate for party entertainers was $50 per hour, with a minimum charge for 1-1/2 hours including travel. An agency representing entertainers for parties or being an entertainer yourself is a good home based business that allows for flexible hours, good income potential and loads of fun.

The Market

Your customers are parents who are giving their children parties, and businesses who are planning anniversary, holiday or summer events for their employees. While you can advertise in the Yellow Pages and send fliers to local businesses, your best marketing tool will be word-of-mouth. Be sure to bring brochures or business cards to every gig you get.

Needed Equipment

Your area of expertise will dictate the tools of your trade. You will also need reliable transportation.