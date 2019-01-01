Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

One of the hottest new services to sell is holiday and event decoration services. Not only is there the potential to earn big bucks and have a lot of fun doing it, but the business also has minimal start-up investment and skill requirements. Holiday and event decorators offer clients a wide variety of services'everything from installing Christmas lights, to decorating banquet halls for wedding receptions, to 'creeping-out' a house, business, or office for Halloween celebrations. Establishing working relationships with wedding planners, event planners and retailers can go a long way toward gaining valuable referrals. In addition to Christmas and special occasions, you can also help decorate customers' homes, stores and offices for anniversaries, Halloween, Easter, New Year's Day, and Fourth of July celebrations. Decorations may be purchased wholesale and marked up for retail, providing an additional revenue source. Ultimately, your work will be your greatest advertisement, so be sure to use site signs promoting your service, hand out lots of business cards and send press releases to the media when you have done a bang-up job on a house, office or business.

Needed Equipment

To provide clients with holiday and special event decorating services, you will need basic tools like ladders, a cordless drill, and hand tools, along with a creative flair and suitable transportation.

