Whodunit murder mystery parties are hugely popular and the basis for a fun and exciting part-time business opportunity that can be kicked off for peanuts, yet has the potential to earn excellent profits. If you have writing aspirations and a creative flair, you can write the story and murder mystery party scripts; if you do, be sure to try to include your clients in the script'their likenesses, personalities, and names. If you are not a wordsmith, you can use a popular mystery theme or story as the basis of the mystery, or you can even purchase murder mystery scripts online. Rates for mystery dinner party services start at $25 per person plus the cost of a catered dinner, specialty props and location rentals if the party is not held at the client's location.

Clients can include individuals wanting to host an interesting dinner party for family and friends, corporations seeking fun social functions for employees or customers, and event planners searching for an extraordinary and unique experience for their clients.

