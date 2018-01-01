Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Each year in North America millions of trophies are given to winning sports teams, game MVPs, and to people being recognized for outstanding achievement. The demand for trophies is not only proven, it also continues to increase every year as the population of people and popularity of sports continues to grow. A trophy supply and engraving business can be started for less than $5,000, and purchasing trophies on a wholesale basis should not prove to be difficult as there are thousands of trophy manufacturers worldwide. Furthermore, the equipment needed for engraving name plaques for the trophies is inexpensive and available at most building centers in every community. Profit potential range is $10,000+ per year.