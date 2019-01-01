Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Building and selling picnic tables is about as easy as a manufacturing business start-up can get. The business needs only basic construction knowledge, and can be readily operated from a small homebased workshop. Of course, the fact that this business is so easy to establish means that in all likelihood there will be a great deal of competition in your community'not only in the form of other picnic table manufacturers, but also from do-it-yourself homeowners. But that's ok; it's a part of our great free market and free enterprise business system that all entrepreneurs expect. In the spirit of being unique and as a method to separate the business from competitors, consider adopting a different method of manufacturing the picnic tables or a different type of raw construction material, such as beach driftwood or recycled building materials. The key to success in business often lies in our ability to create our own market out of a competitive, proven, and existing marketplace.

Categories