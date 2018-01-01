Fitness Equipment Manufacturing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a new business opportunity that will enable you to utilize your design and construction skills? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that manufactures fitness equipment. The main requirements for succeeding in this type of manufacturing business is to have a well-equipped workshop, design and construction experience, and good marketing skills. The fitness equipment manufactured can include weight benches, weight stands, and squat stands, just to mention a few. Once the fitness equipment is constructed it can be sold on a wholesale basis to national and specialty retailers, or directly to the public via a factory direct showroom, or over the Internet. Profit potential, once established is $25,000+ per year.