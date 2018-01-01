Quilt Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Quilting has been around for generations and continues to thrive. Like many things today, everything old is once again new and popular, and starting a business that sells custom-made, one-of-a-kind quilts could be your opportunity to reap big financial benefits. If you are already familiar with quilting, great. If not, simply research the different aspects of quilting, or a visit to your library should give you enough information to get started. For those of you not familiar with copyright laws, be sure not to infringe on someone else's creation. Selling the quilts could be as easy as renting a table at local craft shows or selling the custom quilts via the web to a global audience. Additionally, look for opportunities in purchasing antique quilts and reselling the quilts for a profit, as the collectors' market for antique quilts is hot.