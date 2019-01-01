My Queue

Residential Security Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

In this era of heightened security, security consulting goes well beyond selling homeowners simple monitored alarm systems. Today's security consultants spend considerable time with each client, assessing and evaluating the entire family's security needs to develop an individualized security plan. The security plan takes into account home, personal, identity, and virtual security. Home security includes alarm systems, creating security zones within the home, security lighting, reinforcing doorjambs, upgrading window and door locks, as well as simple proactive security measures such as keeping bushes, trees, and shrubs clear of windows and entrance doors. Personal security includes self-defense training, handheld security devices, and training in how to spot suspicious behavior. Identity and virtual security includes taking measures to ensure that criminals cannot highjack a person's identity in the real world or online, as well as creating security firewalls to prevent critical information from being stolen from personal computers. Residential security consulting is ideally suited to entrepreneurs with a law enforcement, military, or security background. However, with the proper training and the ability to pass police clearance, any person with the desire can become a residential security consultant.

