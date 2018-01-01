Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Once again, there are a few different approaches that can be taken for starting a guard dog security service. The first approach is to supply guard dogs with security handlers, the second is to provide guard dogs without security handlers, or both options can be offered to clients. The requirements for starting the business are obvious. You must have trained guard dogs and experience training guard dogs, as well as a suitable operating location. Currently guard dog rental rates without security handlers are in the range of $40 to $60 per eight hours and include delivery and pickup of the dog. Guard dogs with security handlers are supplied to companies and associations for security purposes in the range of $125 to $175 per eight hours.