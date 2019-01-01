My Queue

Bodyguard Security Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Bodyguards are no longer hired just to protect celebrities, they're also hired to protect business leaders; high-profile activists, authors, journalists; and just about anyone else who comes under short- or long-term threats. Starting a bodyguard service does require a great deal of careful planning and research in order to ensure business success; however, a successful bodyguard service can bring in impressive revenue.

The Market

Anyone who comes under short- or long-term threats, including celebrities and other high-profile clients such as activists, authors, journalists, etc.

