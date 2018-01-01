Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year in North America there are thousands of special events such as concerts that require security staff present to control crowds and make the event safe for everyone in attendance. Starting a business that provides security for special events is very easy to set in motion, and the security staff used can be off-duty police officers seeking to gain additional part-time income. Contacting event planners and promoters in your community or state to explain the benefits of using your special event security service can help to market this type of security service. Additional revenue for the business can be earned by having the off-duty police officers conduct special instruction classes to students seeking to learn personal security techniques. Overall, a special event security service is a great new business venture for someone with a police or military background and contacts within the industry.