Firearms Training

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Like the saying goes 'guns do not kill people, people kill people,' and this saying clearly indicates why a person who owns a gun should learn how to safely use, store, and maintain the gun. You must be a certified instructor in order to provide clients with firearms training, thus this will be the first step you need to take to start the business if you are not already a certified instructor. Marketing your firearms training courses is best accomplished by building an alliance with a gun club or shooting range. You can also hold free seminars in your community with a 'gun safety' theme and discussion. These types of seminars are a terrific way to collect leads from potential customers interested in participating in a complete in-depth firearms training and safety program.

