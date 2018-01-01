Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all electricians. It is time to start earning extra income putting your talents to work for you by starting a part-time business that sells and installs residential and commercial security lighting solutions. The business can be started for peanuts in terms of investment capital, and has the potential to generate an additional income of $30,000 per year or more on a part-time basis. The best method to market this type of business is to establish a joint venture with home alarm companies. This can be a terrific marketing method as the alarm companies already have the sales force and customer base to assist in building your new business. Simply put, the alarm companies would offer their customers optional security lighting as part of the complete home security system, and you would supply and install the lighting. There should be no difficulties finding an alarm company that would be prepared to go into this type of joint venture, especially when you consider they could earn an additional $2,000 or $3,000 per month in commissions for selling your security lighting solutions.