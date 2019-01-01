Home Alarm Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are various approaches that can be taken when starting a security alarm business. The first is to sell and install alarms that are monitored; the second is to sell alarms for residential and commercial applications that are not monitored. The third approach is to sell security alarm packages to the do-it-yourself homeowner for self-installation. All three approaches have the potential to pay off big in terms of business profits. However, the best approach is to sell and install residential and commercially monitored alarms, which can generate an ongoing residual income by way of monthly alarm monitoring fees, paid by the home or business owner. The first option is the most capital intensive of the three businesses to start, but it also has the potential to return the highest profits. Whichever approach is used to start and establish a security alarm business, one thing is for sure; crime is not going away, making this a great business opportunity to pursue. Note: Government licensing required.

