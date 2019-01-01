Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In spite of the popularity of easy to make and print computerized labels, there will always be a market for rubber stamps that are used for business purposes, as well as in the hobby craft industry. Starting a business that manufactures predesigned rubber stamps is as easy as 1Ã¢â‚¬â€œ2Ã¢â‚¬â€œ3. 1. Research the industry, market, and business. 2. Establish a manufacturing process, and secure retail accounts for the stamps. 3. Manufacture the stamps and ship to retailers. The key to success in manufacturing rubber stamps is to be unique and make the stamps interesting. In addition to the traditional business rubber stamps, also manufacture stamps for use in crafts and for personal use. Right now, animal stamps are very popular and feature just about every kind of animal.

