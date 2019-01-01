Slate Tables

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Slate and natural stone tables are becoming extremely popular, both as functional designer furnishings for residential homes and as bold furnishing statements for professional offices. This creates a tremendous opportunity for the entrepreneur with creative design abilities to capitalize by starting a business that designs, manufactures and markets slate and natural stone coffee tables, end tables, desks and boardroom tables. The main requirements for starting and operating this highly specialized furniture manufacturing business includes an ability to work in stone, heavy duty equipment for manufacturing and transporting the finished products, clever marketing skills and an industrial location for manufacturing.

