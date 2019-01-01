Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Mechanically inclined entrepreneurs have the opportunity to make fantastic full- or part-time cash repairing outdoor power equipment and small engines, right from a fully equipped homebased workshop, or from a small commercial storefront. Even if you do not have previous small-engine repair experience, there are numerous schools offering in-class and correspondence small-engine repair training, such as the one listed below. The list of equipment you can repair is almost unlimited: lawn mowers, outboard motors, gas trimmers, lawn tractors, snowmobiles, snow blowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws are only the tip of the iceberg. There are additional revenue sources as well. The first is to establish a certified-warranty repair depot for outdoor power-equipment manufacturers. The second is to buy secondhand outdoor power equipment in need of repairs at dirt-cheap prices, fix it, and sell it for a profit right from your shop. And the third additional revenue source is to rent outdoor power equipment and tools to local homeowners and contractors. Combine the three with the repair side of the business and you could easily generate in excess of $100,000 per year in sales.

Categories