Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Millions of greeting cards are sold annually in the U.S., and starting a business that designs and produces one-of-a-kind custom greeting cards for clients is a terrific desktop publishing business to set into action. In addition to a high-quality color printer, you'll also need a computer and design software. Ideally, marketing efforts should be focused on potential customers that would send a lot of greeting cards each year, as well as clients who'd benefit the most from sending customized greeting cards. Potential customers would include corporations, associations, organizations, professionals and individual consumers who would be prepared to purchase the specialty greeting cards in minimum orders of 50 at one time.