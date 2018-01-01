Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year thousands of children and adults attend numerous sports camps across North America, and launching a sports camp has the potential to be a very profitable business venture, not to mention a whole lot of fun. The theme of the sports camp can vary from hockey to baseball to gymnastics, and just about any sport in between. The camp can cater to training kids or adults or both, and can be based on a day camp or weeklong format that includes accommodations for the camps' participants. If possible try to recruit a local sports celebrity to assist in coaching or training at the camp or at least a well-known amateur or professional athlete or coach who will publicly endorse the sports camp. The amount of income that can be earned operating a sports camp will greatly depend on a number of factors, including seasonal or year-round facility, number of participants trained, operating format, and overhead. Market the camp by ways of traditional print advertising and by initiating a direct-mail campaign aimed at sports and social clubs, associations, and at corporations looking for interesting ways to build a 'team player' attitude for employees. There are numerous requirements to starting this type of business, including safety and liability issues, equipment and location, special skills, and experience in the chosen sport. However, for the determined entrepreneur the time spent researching, planning, and setting up this type of business venture has the potential to justify the effort both financially and personally.